State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Trading Down 1.9 %

Stride stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

