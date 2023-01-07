State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 56,418 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.64. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

