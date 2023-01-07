State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.0 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

