State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARNC stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

