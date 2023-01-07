State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.57.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

