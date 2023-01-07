State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of THRM opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $332.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

