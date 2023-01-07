State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NRG Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 309,411 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $32.20 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

