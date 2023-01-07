State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.