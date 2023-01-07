State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $57.06 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile



Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

