State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,043 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

