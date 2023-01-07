State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,307 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 427,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $97.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.