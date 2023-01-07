State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,329 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NPO opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

