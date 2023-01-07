State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 135 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,846,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $418.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $695.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.