State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 471 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.68 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

