State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,014 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Amundi grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 32,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $869,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NWBI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

