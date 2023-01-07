State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,488 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

