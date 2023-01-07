State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 951 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

JJSF stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.52.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CL King upped their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

