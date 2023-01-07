State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Centerspace Stock Up 3.4 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CSR opened at $60.36 on Friday. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of -34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

