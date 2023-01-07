State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

LGIH stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $145.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

