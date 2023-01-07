State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

