State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.