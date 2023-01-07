State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

