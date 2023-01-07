State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

