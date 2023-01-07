State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $124,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

