State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

