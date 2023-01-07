State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

