State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after buying an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $29.16 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

