State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

