State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

