State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1,737.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,742,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,896,000 after buying an additional 497,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times Trading Up 0.6 %

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.