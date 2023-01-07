State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 469,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.