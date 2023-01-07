State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Trex by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,080,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $124.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

