State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

