State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.87 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

