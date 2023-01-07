State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE XPO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

