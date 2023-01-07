State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

