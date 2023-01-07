State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

