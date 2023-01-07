State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.03. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.