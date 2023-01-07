State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.