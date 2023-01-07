State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 133,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

