State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

