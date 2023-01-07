State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

