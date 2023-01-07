State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

AYI stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $219.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.