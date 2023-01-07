State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.22 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.