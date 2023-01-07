State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 2.0 %

INGR stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.