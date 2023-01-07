State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

