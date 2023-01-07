State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

