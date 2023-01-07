State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

