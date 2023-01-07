State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

