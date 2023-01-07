State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.